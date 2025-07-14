Personnel assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron lay the ground work for a project at Andoya Air Station, Norway, September, 2024. U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 435th CTS completed a yearlong installation project of five concrete pads used to support communications antennas at Andoya Air Station, Norway, on May 22, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)
435 CTS lays ground work for Antenna Installation Project
