    435 CTS lays ground work for Antenna Installation Project [Image 1 of 2]

    435 CTS lays ground work for Antenna Installation Project

    NORWAY

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron lay the ground work for a project at Andoya Air Station, Norway, September, 2024. U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 435th CTS completed a yearlong installation project of five concrete pads used to support communications antennas at Andoya Air Station, Norway, on May 22, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 09:23
    Location: NO
    sattelite
    Andoya Air Station
    NATO

