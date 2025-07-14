435 CTS lays ground work for Antenna Installation Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron lay the ground work for a project at Andoya Air Station, Norway, September, 2024. U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 435th CTS completed a yearlong installation project of five concrete pads used to support communications antennas at Andoya Air Station, Norway, on May 22, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)