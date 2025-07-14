435 CTS lays ground work for Antenna Installation Project

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron completed a yearlong installation project of five concrete pads used to support communications antennas at Andoya Air Station, Norway, May 22, 2025.

The project, which began on May 20, 2024, bolstered satellite communication and deterrence capabilities vital to Air Force global operations.

“The objective was to install the foundational infrastructure so that satellite communications equipment could be placed and connected,” said Master Sgt. Jeremiah Wilkins, 435th CTS military construction flight superintendent.

The seven-man team responsible for completing this tasking faced difficult challenges while completing the project.

“The site was extremely muddy and rocky and sat in a low, swampy area,” said Hardy Andelfinger, 435th CTS job site supervisor. “We had to level the ground and stabilize it all while dealing with rain, snow and high winds.” Not only did they flatten the land, they also installed fiber optic cables, erected a fenceline around the perimeter and built 300 meters of gravel road. To complete the project the team needed to relocate heavy equipment and vehicles in cooperation with other squadron sections.

“We brought equipment and tools such as excavators, front end loaders and dump trucks,” said Wilkins. “Everything was transported from Ramstein to Andoya over a six day period via semitrucks driven by our squadron’s transportation section.”

The 435th CTS regularly deploys to support NATO partners and allies with projects just like these.

More information regarding the construction of the satellite station and for the overall strategic importance of this project, can all be found at: https://www.highnorthnews.com/en/usa-and-norway-will-build-satellite-station-andoya-early-missile-warning