Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2025) Logistics Specialist Seaman Kuli Wuwih, from San Diego, simulates bracing for impact during a general quarters drill aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Indo-Pacific on July 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9194954
    VIRIN: 250719-N-OJ012-1322
    Resolution: 5175x2911
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Pacific Fleet
    USS Pearl Harbor
    Navy Readiness
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download