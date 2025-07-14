USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors simulate fire response during general quarters drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2025) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Hazel Rosete, from San Diego, assists Sailors in donning firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Indo-Pacific on July 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
