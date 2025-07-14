709th MP BN Quarter Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Black, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, briefs the contestants of the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 21, 2025. The competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.