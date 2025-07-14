U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Black, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, briefs the contestants of the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 21, 2025. The competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9194799
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-PT551-2692
|Resolution:
|6451x4608
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 709th MP BN Quarter Board [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.