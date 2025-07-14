Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    709th MP Quarter Board [Image 1 of 2]

    709th MP Quarter Board

    GERMANY

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Schantz, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, listens to an in-brief during the 709th MP Battalion quarter board competition at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, July 21, 2025. The competition tests Soldiers’ knowledge, physical fitness, and proficiency in various military tasks.

