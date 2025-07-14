353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing fly an MC-130J Commando II during a tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling mission in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 over the Sea of Japan, July 15, 2025. By combining strategic airpower deployment, cutting-edge capabilities, rigorous training, and an unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, REFORPAC showcases the United States Air Force's unprecedented scale and speed in responding to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)