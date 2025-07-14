Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing fly an MC-130J Commando II during a tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling mission in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 over the Sea of Japan, July 15, 2025. By combining strategic airpower deployment, cutting-edge capabilities, rigorous training, and an unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, REFORPAC showcases the United States Air Force's unprecedented scale and speed in responding to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 02:57
    Photo ID: 9194737
    VIRIN: 250715-F-PV484-1203
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa AB
    353 SOW
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

