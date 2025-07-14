U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing fly an MC-130J Commando II during a tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling mission in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 over the Sea of Japan, July 15, 2025. By combining strategic airpower deployment, cutting-edge capabilities, rigorous training, and an unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, REFORPAC showcases the United States Air Force's unprecedented scale and speed in responding to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 02:57
|Photo ID:
|9194737
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-PV484-1203
|Resolution:
|5022x3348
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.