    353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 5]

    353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Commando scans the rear of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing as it returns from a tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling mission in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series that incorporates multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    VIRIN: 250715-F-PV484-1381
    Misawa AB
    353 SOW
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

