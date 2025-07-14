353 SOW conducts Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling in support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Air Commando scans the rear of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing as it returns from a tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling mission in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series that incorporates multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)