Fire Mission 14 July 2025

(Back row center) U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander for U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valorie Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, pose for a group photo with Soldiers from the Republic of Korea (ROK) during Talisman Sabre 25 on July 14, 2025. The ROK Soldiers demonstrated their professionalism and skill as they incorporated combined fires with elements from the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Japan, and more. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)