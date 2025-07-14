Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Mission 14 July 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Fire Mission 14 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    (Back row center) U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander for U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valorie Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, pose for a group photo with Soldiers from the Republic of Korea (ROK) during Talisman Sabre 25 on July 14, 2025. The ROK Soldiers demonstrated their professionalism and skill as they incorporated combined fires with elements from the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Japan, and more. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 00:38
    Photo ID: 9194653
    VIRIN: 250714-A-IX878-1007
    Resolution: 5212x3478
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    talismansabre25
    Republic of Korea (Korea, South)

