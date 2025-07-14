Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Police conduct law enforcement operations using a speed detection device in Queensland, Australia on July 17, 2025. The service members are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)