    Patch Swap 17 July 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Patch Swap 17 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the New Zealand Defence Force Joint Military Police Unit patches U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tara Brown, of 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in Queensland, Australia on July 17, 2025. Exchanging patches is a tradition between different units and partners to show respect and camaraderie. Staff Sgt Brown is in Australia for Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Asia-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

