    2-227th Aviation Regiment Commander visits Forward Arming and Refueling Point crews for Aerial Gunnery [Image 20 of 20]

    2-227th Aviation Regiment Commander visits Forward Arming and Refueling Point crews for Aerial Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Saad, the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment Commander, visited the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) crews supporting 2nd Battalion's aerial gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 18, 2025. After recognizing Soldiers for their hard work in the field as well as commitment to their teams, FARP crews showcased the different technology and requirements used to making 2nd Battalion's fueling point as proficient as possible for a successful gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9193524
    VIRIN: 250718-A-UN317-1020
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 444.98 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-227th Aviation Regiment Commander visits Forward Arming and Refueling Point crews for Aerial Gunnery [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

