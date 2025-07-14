2-227th Aviation Regiment Commander visits Forward Arming and Refueling Point crews for Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Saad, the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment Commander, visited the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) crews supporting 2nd Battalion's aerial gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 18, 2025. After recognizing Soldiers for their hard work in the field as well as commitment to their teams, FARP crews showcased the different technology and requirements used to making 2nd Battalion's fueling point as proficient as possible for a successful gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)