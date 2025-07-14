Warrior Brigade Returns Home to Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), march into the Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, on July 21, 2025. They were welcomed home by families and friends who celebrated their overseas service. Although this is not the final main body redeployment, the brigade has started their return after supporting Operation Inherent Resolve for the past nine months in the Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)