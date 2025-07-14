Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Brigade Returns Home to Fort Drum [Image 6 of 6]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), march into the Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, on July 21, 2025. They were welcomed home by families and friends who celebrated their overseas service. Although this is not the final main body redeployment, the brigade has started their return after supporting Operation Inherent Resolve for the past nine months in the Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

