    Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A Royal Danish Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon steaks skyward during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2025. The aircraft’s paint scheme commemorates its 50-year anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:28
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirTattoo
    #NATO
    #RIAT25

