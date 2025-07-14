A Royal Danish Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon steaks skyward during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2025. The aircraft’s paint scheme commemorates its 50-year anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9193204
|VIRIN:
|250720-F-NA343-1635
|Resolution:
|2798x1606
|Size:
|461.79 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.