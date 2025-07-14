An Italian Air Force T-346A Master taxies down the flightline during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2025. RIAT is the world’s largest international airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9193196
|VIRIN:
|250720-F-NA343-1548
|Resolution:
|6878x4320
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.