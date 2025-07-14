Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 8 of 9]

    Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    An Italian Air Force T-346A Master taxies down the flightline during the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, July 20, 2025. RIAT is the world’s largest international airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:29
    Photo ID: 9193196
    VIRIN: 250720-F-NA343-1548
    Resolution: 6878x4320
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancer showcased at final day of RIAT 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

