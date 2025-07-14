Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Air Force recieves cycling medals at the 2025 Warrior Games

    Team Air Force recieves cycling medals at the 2025 Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Members of Team Air Force huddle before the wheelchair basketball semi-finals match at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 20 2025. Teams competed in pool play brackets to determine which teams would face off in the semi-finals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 11:47
    Photo ID: 9192852
    VIRIN: 240720-F-UB464-1137
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025
    Air Force

