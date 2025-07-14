Team Air Force recieves cycling medals at the 2025 Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. retired Allison Smith, Team Air Force athlete, makes a shot during the wheelchair basketball semi-finals match at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 20 2025. Teams competed in pool play brackets to determine which teams would face off in the semi-finals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)