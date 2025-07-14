Golf Company Table 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct zeroing and live-fire drills for the Table 1 Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 15, 2025. Consisting of both slow and rapid firing, Table 1 tests recruits on their comprehension of the fundamentals in marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)