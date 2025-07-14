A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct zeroing and live-fire drills for the Table 1 Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 15, 2025. Consisting of both slow and rapid firing, Table 1 tests recruits on their comprehension of the fundamentals in marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9192451
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-BA951-1001
|Resolution:
|4480x5193
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.