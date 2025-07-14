Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 4]

    Golf Company Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct zeroing and live-fire drills for the Table 1 Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 15, 2025. Consisting of both slow and rapid firing, Table 1 tests recruits on their comprehension of the fundamentals in marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

