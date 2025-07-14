Golf Company Table 1

A range coach with Weapons & Field Training Battalion, looks down a range finder on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 14, 2025. Consisting of both slow and rapid firing, Table 1 tests recruits on their comprehension of the fundamentals in marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9192433
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-BA951-1001
|Resolution:
|4480x5277
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
