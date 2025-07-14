Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th AEW AFE ensures readiness for REFORPAC 25 [Image 7 of 7]

    354th AEW AFE ensures readiness for REFORPAC 25

    GUAM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan William Petrosky, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, takes down flight gear for an inspection to ensure it is serviceable during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25, July 21, 2025. To deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, AFE Airmen test and repair pilot’s gear before and after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    U.S. Air Force
    PACAF
    DLE 2025

