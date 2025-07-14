354th AEW AFE ensures readiness for REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan William Petrosky, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, takes down flight gear for an inspection to ensure it is serviceable during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25, July 21, 2025. To deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, AFE Airmen test and repair pilot’s gear before and after every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)