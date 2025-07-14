Marine Band Concert at Sylvan Theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band performed at Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Conducted by Assistant Director 1st Lt. Jose Toranzo, the performance included John Philip Sousa’s march “The Corcoran Cadets,” Selections from Wicked featuring vocalist Staff Sgt. Hannah Davis, a solo by principal bassoon Staff Sgt. Stephen Rudman, and more.



(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Master Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali/released)