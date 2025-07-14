Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band Concert at Sylvan Theater

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    On Thursday, July 10, 2025, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band performed at Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Conducted by Assistant Director 1st Lt. Jose Toranzo, the performance included John Philip Sousa’s march “The Corcoran Cadets,” Selections from Wicked featuring vocalist Staff Sgt. Hannah Davis, a solo by principal bassoon Staff Sgt. Stephen Rudman, and more.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Master Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali/released)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 00:42
    This work, Marine Band Concert at Sylvan Theater [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Rachel Ghadiali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

