    Team Army Wins Gold in Wheelchair Basketball Finals at DoD Warrior Games 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    Team Army Wins Gold in Wheelchair Basketball Finals at DoD Warrior Games 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Members of Team Army celebrate winning the gold medal following the gold medal game of wheelchair basketball at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 00:36
    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

