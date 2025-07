Team Army Wins Gold in Wheelchair Basketball Finals at DoD Warrior Games 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Favre shoots a free throw during the gold medal game of wheelchair basketball at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)