U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Favre shoots a free throw during the gold medal game of wheelchair basketball at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9191555
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-LO506-1205
|Resolution:
|4146x6219
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Army Wins Gold in Wheelchair Basketball Finals at DoD Warrior Games 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.