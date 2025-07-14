250720-N-MA550-1209
PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 20, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) sails off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 20, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9191478
|VIRIN:
|250720-N-MA550-1209
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.