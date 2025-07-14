Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250720-N-MA550-1252

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 20, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) sails off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 20, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 9191474
    VIRIN: 250720-N-MA550-1252
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic
    CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic
    CP25 Comfort in Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download