    DoD Warrior Games Gear Bag [Image 2 of 3]

    DoD Warrior Games Gear Bag

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (July 18, 2025) - A participant's backpack is tagged with an official 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games badge at Colorado College, the host for this year's competition held July 18-26, 2025. The annual event brings together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military athletes from across the services to compete in adaptive sports ranging from wheelchair basketball to cycling. The Warrior Games celebrate resilience, recovery, and the enduring warrior spirit. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
