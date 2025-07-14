DoD Warrior Games Gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (July 18, 2025) - A participant's backpack is tagged with an official 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games badge at Colorado College, the host for this year's competition held July 18-26, 2025. The annual event brings together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military athletes from across the services to compete in adaptive sports ranging from wheelchair basketball to cycling. The Warrior Games celebrate resilience, recovery, and the enduring warrior spirit. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey)