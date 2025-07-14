Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th ABCT Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Shelby on July 20, 2025 [Image 14 of 14]

    155th ABCT Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Shelby on July 20, 2025

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Maj. Micah Welch 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (155th ABCT) holds change of responsibility ceremony with Command Sgt. Maj. John Gist, incoming command sergeant major, taking control from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Belue, outgoing command sergeant major, during annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on July 20, 2025. Col. Christopher Cooksey, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, participated in the ceremony and the passing of the guidon. In attendance were other members of the 155th ABCT, friends, family, and Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., the Adjutant General (TAG) of Mississippi.

    This work, 155th ABCT Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Shelby on July 20, 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Micah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

