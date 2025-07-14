155th ABCT Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Shelby on July 20, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (155th ABCT) holds change of responsibility ceremony with Command Sgt. Maj. John Gist, incoming command sergeant major, taking control from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Belue, outgoing command sergeant major, during annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on July 20, 2025. Col. Christopher Cooksey, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, participated in the ceremony and the passing of the guidon. In attendance were other members of the 155th ABCT, friends, family, and Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., the Adjutant General (TAG) of Mississippi.