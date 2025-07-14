C-130 Hercules sits beside a KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, July 18, 2025. The side-by-side parked aircrafts highlight the size contrast between the compact, tactical airlift C-130 known for its rugged versatility, capable of short takeoffs and landings on unimproved runways; and the significantly larger KC-46, which is nearly twice as long and built for advanced global aerial refueling operations, cargo and passenger transport, and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9190934
|VIRIN:
|071825-Z-WI936-2001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 size contrast KC-46A [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.