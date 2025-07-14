Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 size contrast KC-46A [Image 2 of 2]

    C-130 size contrast KC-46A

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    C-130 Hercules sits beside a KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, July 18, 2025. The side-by-side parked aircrafts highlight the size contrast between the compact, tactical airlift C-130 known for its rugged versatility, capable of short takeoffs and landings on unimproved runways; and the significantly larger KC-46, which is nearly twice as long and built for advanced global aerial refueling operations, cargo and passenger transport, and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9190934
    VIRIN: 071825-Z-WI936-2001
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Pease ANGB
    KC-46A
    NHANG
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    C-130

