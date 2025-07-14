C-130 size contrast KC-46A

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

C-130 Hercules sits beside a KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, July 18, 2025. The side-by-side parked aircrafts highlight the size contrast between the compact, tactical airlift C-130 known for its rugged versatility, capable of short takeoffs and landings on unimproved runways; and the significantly larger KC-46, which is nearly twice as long and built for advanced global aerial refueling operations, cargo and passenger transport, and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)