    NH ANG signature KC-46A Pegasus, flagship aircraft

    NH ANG signature KC-46A Pegasus, flagship aircraft

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The 157th Air Refueling Wing flagship KC-46A Pegasus rest on the ramp at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, July 18, 2025, under clear blue skies.
    Distinguished by its specially painted tail, this aircraft represents the signature jet amongst the 12 KC-46As assigned to the New Hampshire Air National Guard which became the first unit to receive the KC-46 in 2019, marking a historic transition from the KC-135 to the next operation of air mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9190931
    VIRIN: 071825-Z-WI936-2000
    Resolution: 4860x3234
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NH ANG signature KC-46A Pegasus, flagship aircraft, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS

    NH ANG signature KC-46A Pegasus, flagship aircraft
    C-130 size contrast KC-46A

    Pease ANGB
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    NHANG
    KC-46A Pegasus
    National Guard
    Air National Guard

