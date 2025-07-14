NH ANG signature KC-46A Pegasus, flagship aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 157th Air Refueling Wing flagship KC-46A Pegasus rest on the ramp at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, July 18, 2025, under clear blue skies.

Distinguished by its specially painted tail, this aircraft represents the signature jet amongst the 12 KC-46As assigned to the New Hampshire Air National Guard which became the first unit to receive the KC-46 in 2019, marking a historic transition from the KC-135 to the next operation of air mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)