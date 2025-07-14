Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Members Enable Partners Through Medical Training

    Coalition Members Enable Partners Through Medical Training

    SYRIA

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A soldier of the Syrian Democratic Force applies a pressure bandage during patient assessment during SPECTER Castle Detention Facility Guard Training facilitated by the 324th Military Police Battalion, 1st Detachment, in Northeast Syria, Nov. 29, 2024.

    The Coalition-Syrian partner training focused on refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, while sustaining Syrian Partner capacity.

    Through the empowerment and strengthening of Syrian partners, the Coalition secures lasting success, resilience, and protection against shared regional threats.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 09:19
    by SGT Keyona Smith

    Operation Inherent Resolve

