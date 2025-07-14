Coalition Members Enable Partners Through Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier of the Syrian Democratic Force conducts patient assessment during SPECTER Castle Detention Facility Guard Training facilitated by the 324th Military Police Battalion, 1st Detachment, in Northeast Syria, Nov. 29, 2024.



The Coalition-Syrian partner training focused on refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, while sustaining Syrian Partner capacity.



Through the empowerment and strengthening of Syrian partners, the Coalition secures lasting success, resilience, and protection against shared regional threats.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)