    FRSD Conducts a Walking Blood Bank [Image 3 of 3]

    FRSD Conducts a Walking Blood Bank

    SYRIA

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, traces a vein with a needle catheter before insertion during the walking blood bank facilitated by the 42nd FRSD, 1st Medical Brigade, 627 Hospital Center, in Northeast Syria, Dec. 6, 2024.

    Coalition Forces consistently train to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness, and lethality.

    These training exercises reinforce skill sets to maintain Coalition readiness to aid in the defeat of ISIS and securing regional stability.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 08:59
