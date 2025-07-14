Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRSD Conducts a Walking Blood Bank

    FRSD Conducts a Walking Blood Bank

    SYRIA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, confirms blood types during a walking blood bank facilitated by the 42nd Forward Resuscitative-Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 1st Medical Brigade, 627 Hospital Center, in Northeast Syria, Dec. 6, 2024.

    Coalition Forces consistently train to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness, and lethality.

    These training exercises reinforce skill sets to maintain Coalition readiness to aid in the defeat of ISIS and securing regional stability.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRSD Conducts a Walking Blood Bank [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operation Inherent Resolve

