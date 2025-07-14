Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From crash to care medics train for the fight

    From crash to care medics train for the fight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, pull simulated casualties from a simulated helicopter crash at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The medics treated the injuries before evacuating the simulated casualties as the culminating event of their field training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)

