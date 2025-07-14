From crash to care medics train for the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, pull simulated casualties from a simulated helicopter crash at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The medics treated the injuries before evacuating the simulated casualties as the culminating event of their field training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)