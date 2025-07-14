Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Boat Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 5 of 5]

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Boat Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    250717-N-SW005-1160 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), conduct small boat operations with a 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Boat Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat
    Small Boat Operations
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    Knuckle Boom Crane
    talismansabre25

