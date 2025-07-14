USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Boat Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

250717-N-SW005-1022 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), conduct small boat operations with a 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)
