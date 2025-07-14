U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Morago takes a corner on a recumbent cycle during the cycling event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles M. Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9190680
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-YV246-1029
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Charles Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.