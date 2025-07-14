2025 DoD Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Feindt competes on a recumbent cycle during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles M. Bailey)