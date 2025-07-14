2025 DoD Warrior Games

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Bailey 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Feindt competes on a recumbent cycle during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles M. Bailey)

