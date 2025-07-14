Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demonstration Team Meets With Civil Air Patrol Cadets [Image 7 of 8]

    F-22 Demonstration Team Meets With Civil Air Patrol Cadets

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    A Civil Air Patrol cadet tours a F-22 Raptor at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Milwaukee, WI, July 17, 2025. The Civil Air Patrol is a federally chartered non-profit corporation that is also the Air Force auxiliary. Community outreach supports the F-22 Demonstration Team’s mission to recruit and inspire by building genuine relationships with the next generation and highlighting the Air Force’s values. Engaging with CAP supports youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power through aerospace education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 18:49
    Photo ID: 9190447
    VIRIN: 250717-F-CC148-1251
    Resolution: 2650x3312
    Size: 908.4 KB
    Location: WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team Meets With Civil Air Patrol Cadets [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

