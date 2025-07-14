F-22 Demonstration Team Meets With Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Civil Air Patrol cadet tours a F-22 Raptor at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Milwaukee, WI, July 17, 2025. The Civil Air Patrol is a federally chartered non-profit corporation that is also the Air Force auxiliary. Community outreach supports the F-22 Demonstration Team’s mission to recruit and inspire by building genuine relationships with the next generation and highlighting the Air Force’s values. Engaging with CAP supports youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power through aerospace education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)