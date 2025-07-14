Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2025) Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro greets Mr. Tonaj Reynolds, a Physical Security Specialist onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Both were visiting USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) while the destroyer was docked at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier. They are also both plank owners; Del Toro served as the destroyer’s Commanding Officer during Bulkeley’s commissioning in December 2001 with then BM2 Reynolds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).