Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2025) Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro greets Mr. Tonaj Reynolds, a Physical Security Specialist onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Both were visiting USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) while the destroyer was docked at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier. They are also both plank owners; Del Toro served as the destroyer’s Commanding Officer during Bulkeley’s commissioning in December 2001 with then BM2 Reynolds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9190293
    VIRIN: 250717-N-TG517-5496
    Resolution: 3138x1990
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Distinguished Visitor (DV)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download