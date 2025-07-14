Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2025) Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro greets Mr. Tonaj Reynolds, a Physical Security Specialist onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Both were visiting USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) while the destroyer was docked at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier. They are also both plank owners; Del Toro served as the destroyer’s Commanding Officer during Bulkeley’s commissioning in December 2001 with then BM2 Reynolds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
