108th MCAS culminating training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, conduct a medical training exercise involving a simulated downed helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS are trained to operate in high-stress environments while delivering first-class medical care to ensure the health of the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)