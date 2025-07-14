Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th MCAS culminating training event [Image 9 of 9]

    108th MCAS culminating training event

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, conduct a medical training exercise involving a simulated downed helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS are trained to operate in high-stress environments while delivering first-class medical care to ensure the health of the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 15:33
    Photo ID: 9190279
    VIRIN: 250718-Z-JA962-7327
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 108th MCAS culminating training event [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    108th MCAS, 213th RSG, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, CTE, Fort Indiantown Gap

