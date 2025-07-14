108th MCAS culminating training event

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, conduct a medical training exercise involving a simulated downed helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS are trained to operate in high-stress environments while delivering first-class medical care to ensure the health of the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|07.18.2025
|07.19.2025 15:32
|9190276
|250718-Z-JA962-2736
|4395x2682
|4.47 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
