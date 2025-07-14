Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Hospitalman Josclaudia Garcia, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reunites with her aunt at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9190278
    VIRIN: 250718-A-TN407-1430
    Resolution: 5092x3395
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort Medical Site in Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download